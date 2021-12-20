India to set up export promotion wings in its missions

NEW DELHI, Dec 19: Commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said on Saturday that the central government would soon create a dedicated body to promote exports from India which will have footprint in states and Indian missions.

Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention and 94th AGM, Subrahmanyam said the government is working on "future ready commerce". "This will work on multiple things. First and foremost, there will be a separate export promotion wing with a footprint in all Indian missions abroad and in every state of India," he said.

According to Subrahmanyam, bilateral and multilateral engagement departments will be constituted under the trade negotiation wing.

"The flavour of today is bilateral trade, and the government is negotiating Free Trade Agreements with multiple countries such as UAE, Australia, United States, EU, which will be completed by next year. These will cover many other aspects such as public procurement, intellectual property, social development etc," he said. -ANI























