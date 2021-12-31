Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex

The National Data Center is eyeing to be a huge potential source of earning foreign currency as many foreign firms now show interest in storing their data in the center.

The world's 7th largest data center, set up at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Gazipur, has already started saving the country's foreign currency in millions of dollars by reducing its foreign dependence on data preservation.

Alongside ensuring the security of the country's data, the tier-IV data center is now saving Tk 353 core annually as Bangladeshi firms don't need to preserve their data in foreign lands, according to officials of Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL).

Besides, the present government set up the Tier-IV National Data Center on a 7-acre land as part of transforming the country into 'Digital Bangladesh' in line with its 2008 electoral manifesto. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the data Center on November 28, 2019.

"Now any organisation of Bangladesh can store their data in the Tier-IV National Data Center. Even foreign organisations are showing their interest to store their data here in the heart of Digital Bangladesh," said company secretary of BDCCL, AKM Latiful Kabir.

Noting that the world standard data centre has ensured data localization in the country, he said if agreements are signed with the foreign firms, the center would be a great source of earning foreign currency.

Terming the data Center as the "brain" of Digital Bangladesh, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said it is the host of everything, including 55,000 websites, 11 crore National Identity Cards, e-Nothi, Surokkha and registration system.

Noting that the G-Cloud based data Center will have unlimited capacity of preserving data, he said, "We hope we could launch the G-Cloud of Oracle technology within the next six or 12 months. And it will be the largest G-Cloud platform in the Southeast Asia."

So far the Election Commission and nine government offices, including Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and state-run banks and government's e-filing systems and a2i, were preserving their data at the facility, said BDCCL officials. Another 12 organisations are at final stage for inking the agreement to avail the services, they said adding that monthly income of the data entre is now Tk 3.98 crore and expenditure is Tk 1.97 crore.

The Tier IV National Data Center is certified by the Uptime Institute- USA, in cloud computing and G-cloud technology; and was awarded the Asia Pacific 'DCD-APAC Award 2019' by the UK based Data Center Dynamics in the category of Data Center Construction Team of the Year on September 17, 2019.

The process of establishing the Data Center as Tier-IV Gold Fault Tolerant Certified Data Center is underway as it has already achieved the 'Tier Certification of constructed facilities, said BDCCL officials.

With downtime at zero level and 99.995 per cent uptime, the data Center is able to provide services 24/7 with efficient and skilled manpower. An initiative has been taken to set up G-Cloud using the Oracle technology, they said.

Once the G-Cloud of Oracle technology is set up in the Center, it will be able to render Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) services, reducing US$45 million cost of purchasing and renewing Oracle licence, they added.

The Oracle G-Cloud will facilitate safe protection of information of all the government offices, ministries, divisions and agencies as it will have the Data Localised and Standalone Backup.

The construction of the Tier IV National Data Center was started in 2016 on a two-lakh square feet space with Chinese financial and technical assistance while it was completed in June 2019. -UNB



















