Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

The National Data Center is eyeing to be a huge potential source of earning foreign currency as many foreign firms now show interest in storing their data in the center.
The world's 7th largest data center, set up at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Gazipur, has already started saving the country's foreign currency in millions of dollars by reducing its foreign dependence on data preservation.
Alongside ensuring the security of the country's data, the tier-IV data center is now saving Tk 353 core annually as Bangladeshi firms don't need to preserve their data in foreign lands, according to officials of Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL).
Besides, the present government set up the Tier-IV National Data Center on a 7-acre land as part of transforming the country into 'Digital Bangladesh' in line with its 2008 electoral manifesto. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the data Center on November 28, 2019.
"Now any organisation of Bangladesh can store their data in the Tier-IV National Data Center. Even foreign organisations are showing their interest to store their data here in the heart of Digital Bangladesh," said company secretary of BDCCL, AKM Latiful Kabir.
Noting that the world standard data centre has ensured data localization in the country, he said if agreements are signed with the foreign firms, the center would be a great source of earning foreign currency.
Terming the data Center as the "brain" of Digital Bangladesh, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said it is the host of everything, including 55,000 websites, 11 crore National Identity Cards, e-Nothi, Surokkha and registration system.
Noting that the G-Cloud based data Center will have unlimited capacity of preserving data, he said, "We hope we could launch the G-Cloud of Oracle technology within the next six or 12 months. And it will be the largest G-Cloud platform in the Southeast Asia."
So far the Election Commission and nine government offices, including Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and state-run banks and government's e-filing systems and a2i, were preserving their data at the facility, said BDCCL officials. Another 12 organisations are at final stage for inking the agreement to avail the services, they said adding that monthly income of the data entre is now Tk 3.98 crore and expenditure is Tk 1.97 crore.
The Tier IV National Data Center is certified by the Uptime Institute- USA, in cloud computing and G-cloud technology; and was awarded the Asia Pacific 'DCD-APAC Award 2019' by the UK based Data Center Dynamics in the category of Data Center Construction Team of the Year on September 17, 2019.
The process of establishing the Data Center as Tier-IV Gold Fault Tolerant Certified Data Center is underway as it has already achieved the 'Tier Certification of constructed facilities, said BDCCL officials.
With downtime at zero level and 99.995 per cent uptime, the data Center is able to provide services 24/7 with efficient and skilled manpower. An initiative has been taken to set up G-Cloud using the Oracle technology, they said.
Once the G-Cloud of Oracle technology is set up in the Center, it will be able to render Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) services, reducing US$45 million cost of purchasing and renewing Oracle licence, they added.
The Oracle G-Cloud will facilitate safe protection of information of all the government offices, ministries, divisions and agencies as it will have the Data Localised and Standalone Backup.
The construction of the Tier IV National Data Center was started in 2016 on a two-lakh square feet space with Chinese financial and technical assistance while it was completed in June 2019.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank receives accolade from BB
Padma Bank launches automated chalan system at Motijheel branch
MBL opens 35 more new agent banking outlets
Uttara Bank gets certificate of appreciation from BB
Emirates in 2021:  A year of rebuilding
Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex
Indian banks’ bad loans may soar to 9.5pc by Sept ‘22
NBR to accept tax returns till Jan 2 as deadline coincides weekend


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft