Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates in 2021:  A year of rebuilding

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Emirates progressed on its recovery path in 2021, rebuilding its passenger network to 128 cities by December including a new route to Miami launched in July.
At the end of 2021, all of Emirates' 133 Boeing 777 aircraft and nearly 60 of its A380 fleet are in active service. In addition, over 120 Emirates Lounges and partner facilities have re-opened to serve Emirates' premium customers and frequent flyers, says a press release..
 "Despite the recent rise of the Omicron variant and the slight slowdown it brought to our network, we are going into 2022 with optimism. We've built up some great momentum this year and expect business growth pick up speed in 2022. Aviation has always been resilient, and we will continue to work with our industry partners to build back better for our customers and communities," the press release quoted Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates' Chairman and Chief Executive as saying.
This year, Emirates extended its generous rebooking waivers, the expiry of frequent flyer miles and tier status, and complimentary COVID-19 medical cover for all customers. Emirates also accelerated digital initiatives to provide customers with smoother and safer journeys - being the first airline to implement the IATA Travel Pass solution across its network on six continents.
 Emirates ran programmes to encourage its workforce to vaccinate to protect themselves and their communities and enable a safe return to travel. In February, Emirates operated a special flight operated by fully vaccinated employees to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination.
By December, Emirates had transported 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on its flights to over 80 destinations including over 33 million to Bangladesh.
Helping travellers access even more destinations, Emirates joined hands with new interline and codeshare partners - Aeromar, airBaltic, Airlink, Azul, Cemair, Garuda, Gulf Air, South African Airways, TAP Portugal; and reinforced existing strategic partnerships with Qantas and flydubai. Emirates also signed agreements and launched initiatives to support tourism to Seychelles, Maldives, Indonesia and Costa Rica.
In January, Emirates' Premium Economy entered service to a hugely positive response. In November, it announced a major retrofit programme to equip 105 aircraft with Premium Economy seats and latest cabin interiors to ensure the Emirates experience remains best-in-sky.
In October, Emirates hosted global aviation security stakeholders at the 5th AVESEC Global Symposium to share best practice in strengthening capabilities amid pandemic challenges. Emirates also continued to support Intelak and Aviation X-lab - incubator programmes focused on future solutions for travel and aviation. The Airline is showcasing future aviation technology concepts at its Pavilion at World Expo Dubai.
Emirates in 2021 has fully restored its frequency and capacity to Bangladesh, operating 3 daily flights with wide body aircraft.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank receives accolade from BB
Padma Bank launches automated chalan system at Motijheel branch
MBL opens 35 more new agent banking outlets
Uttara Bank gets certificate of appreciation from BB
Emirates in 2021:  A year of rebuilding
Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex
Indian banks’ bad loans may soar to 9.5pc by Sept ‘22
NBR to accept tax returns till Jan 2 as deadline coincides weekend


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft