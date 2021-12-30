Video
English Medium, Version asked to administer oath respecting Bangabandhu

Published : Thursday, 30 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Staff Correspondent

Both English Medium and English Version educational institutions of the country run with foreign curriculum or national curriculum have been directed to administer oath respecting Bangabandhu after the rendition of national anthem before
the start of the class.
Ministry of Education has issued instructions in this regard on Wednesday.
Every day before the start of the rally one has to recite the oath to respect Father of the Nation Bangabandhu.
After the national anthem, everyone should say - "Bangladesh has achieved independence through a bloody liberation struggle against the exploitation and deprivation of the Pakistani rulers under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," said Ministry of Education.
The Bengali nation has established its distinct ethnicity in the heart of the world.
Besides, they also have to say, "I solemnly swear that I will not let the blood of the martyrs go in vain. I will love the country; I will employ all my strength for the overall welfare of the people of the country. We will build an advanced, prosperous and non-communal Golden Bengal dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. O, almighty, you give me strength."


