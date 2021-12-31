MBL opens 35 more new agent banking outlets

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) launched 35 more new 'Agent Banking' Outlets across the country to provide basic banking services to the unbanked population of the country.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the 35 'Agent Banking' outlets on Thursday virtually as the chief guest.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank delivered his speech on the occasion as special guest while Adil Raihan, DMD and CSBO delivered welcome speech.

Among others senior executives, Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent Banking Division were present at the ceremony. At present, the total numbers of 'Agent Banking' outlets of MBL are 162.

Customer can enjoy any banking service like opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes or Cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer and remittance easily through Biometric Authentication.




















