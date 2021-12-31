Uttara Bank gets certificate of appreciation from BB



Uttara Bank Limited receives certificate of appreciation from Bangladesh Bank (BB) for its remarkable success in disbursing loans under the CMSME incentive package of the government in the financial year 2020-21, says a press release.Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank received the letter of commendation from Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank in a formal ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank on December 28.The Governor highly appreciated the activities of Uttara Bank and congratulated the Managing Director of the Bank.