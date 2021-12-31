

Premier Bank receives accolade from BB

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the accolade to M. Reazul Karim FCMA, Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Limited at the bankers' meeting held at BB's Jahangir Alam auditorium recently, says a press release.

Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP and Head of SME and Agriculture Division were also present at the award-giving ceremony. Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given a letter of appreciation to The Premier Bank Limited commending it for its outstanding role in distributing 100pc of Covid-19 CMSME Stimulus Package in the first phase against Bangladesh Bank given target.