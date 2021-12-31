Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 December, 2021, 12:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBR to accept tax returns till Jan 2 as deadline coincides weekend

Published : Friday, 31 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent

As the last day of furnishing income tax and wealth statements falls on week-end holidays, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the date from December 31 to January 2. It said taxpayers will be able to submit their tax returns until January 2, 2022.
As per previous notice the deadline of submitting tax returns was December 31st which falls on Friday. The next day January 1 is also week-end public holiday.  That is why the tax authorities have decided to receive tax returns from individual taxpayers on January 2.
NBR spokesperson Syed A Momen said tax offices will remain closed on January 1 (Saturday) as it is a weekly holiday. The NBR called upon the taxpayers to submit returns within the deadline to avoid penalty for late submission.
As the number of tax returns submission was slow the authorities extended deadline by one month till December 31 from its earlier set deadline of November 30.
The NBR was unable to meet its revenue target, registering a 10 per cent deficit despite achieving 16 per cent growth in the first four months of the running financial year.
According to NBR data, the revenue collection target for the July-October period was Tk881.06 billion but the board's collection fell short by Tk87.53 billion. But the revenue growth during this period was 16.47 per cent higher than the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Deficit in the first three months of the fiscal year up to September was Tk63.43 billion and the year-on-year revenue growth was 16.72 per cent.
Compared to previous fiscal year, in the last four months, customs duty, value-added tax (VAT) and income tax collection grew by 21.31 per cent, 14.26 per cent and 14.12 per cent respectively.
VAT collection was the highest at Tk292.79 billion during the period, followed by customs duty at Tk264.04 billion and income tax at Tk236.69 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank receives accolade from BB
Padma Bank launches automated chalan system at Motijheel branch
MBL opens 35 more new agent banking outlets
Uttara Bank gets certificate of appreciation from BB
Emirates in 2021:  A year of rebuilding
Digital BD: World’s 7th largest data Center eyes forex
Indian banks’ bad loans may soar to 9.5pc by Sept ‘22
NBR to accept tax returns till Jan 2 as deadline coincides weekend


Latest News
Bangladesh has sufficient vaccines for Covid19: Maleque
Tomal elected CRAB president, Biku GS
2 killed by seized bus being driven by ASI
Bangladesh lost to India in semifinal
Pro-AL Blue Panel sweeps DUTA polls
Sheikh Jamal emerge as group champions to reach quarterfinal
Mongla EPZ opens dormitory for female workers
Two people crushed under trains in city
45 injured in BNP-AL clash in Sirajganj
Movement to continue until govt falls: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Bangladesh’s transition from LIBOR to RFR
COVID variant 'tsunami' as world cases hit record
SSC pass rate 93.58%, 1,83,340 get GPA-5
BHTPA allots lands to 21 organisations for three parks
Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closed after raid, arrests
New COVID cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Establishing climate-smart health surveillance system
Cabinet body okays 660 MW RLNG Power Plant
Education sector in Mujib Borsho
Why do people use abusive words?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft