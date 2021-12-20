Stocks plunge on selling spree

Stocks witnessed a sharp fall after a single-day break, as the investors were on a selling spree, especially on major sectors, apparently due to a confidence crisis.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), declined 84.98 points or 1.23 per cent to settle at 6,783.19, after gaining over 30 points in the previous day.

The core index wiped out more than 584 points or 8.0 percent since it reached 7,367 recorded on October 10 this year.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also dipped to Taka 7.86 billion, which was 2.60 percent lower than the previous day's tally of Taka 8.07 billion.

Market analysts said stocks failed to maintain the previous day's rising trend as investors went on a selling spree from major sector stocks amid lack of confidence.

Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, shedding 38.75 points to finish at 2,547.70 while the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged 19.05 points to close at 1,443.24.

More than 70 percent of traded issues lost their price, as out of 378 issues transacted, 266 declined, 87 advanced and 25 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Taka 730 million changing hands, followed by ONE Bank (Taka 484 million), Sonali Paper (Taka 243 million), Fortune Shoes (Taka 238 million) and Active Fine Chemicals (Taka 165 million).

Eastern Insurance was the highest gainer, gaining 10 percent while SS Steel was the day's worst loser, losing 8.41 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -plunging 336 points to settle at 19,738.83 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-- shedding 202 points to close at 11,862.07.

Of the 285 issues traded, 204 declined, 63 advanced and 18 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded Taka 23.90 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 550.46 million. -BSS







