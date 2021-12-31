

Padma Bank launches automated chalan system at Motijheel branch

Under this service, treasury invoices can be deposited at any branch of Padma Bank Limited including Motijheel Branch. Passport fees, company income tax, personal income tax, VAT on imported goods, customs duty, land development tax, VAT on domestic goods and services, excise duty and all kinds of government service fees are collected.

The Automated Chalan System (ACS) service was officially inaugurated by the Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru at Motijheel on Thursday.

Padma Bank Deputy Head of ICT Mosharraf Hossain Khan, VP and Motijheel Branch Manager Mohammad Hashmatullah and other senior officials and employees of Motijheel branch were also present at the occasion.

Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.

















