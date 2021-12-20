Walton launches its e-commerce platform Walcart



State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak (middle donning Bangabandhu coat) along with other guests applaud launching of Walton e-commerce platform Walcart at Walton Corporate Office in Dhaka on Sunday.

A grand opening ceremony was held at Walton Corporate Office in Dhaka where the state minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the e-commerce platform with the slogan of 'Shohoje, Sobkhane, Nirapode (Easy, Everywhere, Safely), on Sunday, says a press release.

e-Cab President Shomi Kaiser, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, BCS President Shahid-Ul Munir, BACCO President Wahid Sharif were present at the opening ceremony as special guests while the delightful program was also attended by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's (WHIL) Chairman S M Nurul Alam Rezvi, Vice-Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Directors SM Rezaul Alam and Tahmina Afrose Tanna, Walcart Chairman SM Manjurul Alam Ove, Managing Director Sabiha Jarin Orona, WHIL's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed.

'Walcart.com' (https://walcart.com) is basically a B2B and B2C e-commerce platform through which the company is providing countrywide delivery services with products and services over 30 categories, including Walton products. Thousands of sellers across the country are connected to this platform.

The newly launched company aims to be the top e-commerce platform through achieving customers' satisfaction ensuring maximum customer services. The platform is expected to contribute to the national economic growth.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that 90 percent of the services of the government can be provided through digital platforms, creating 20 lakhs jobs in the hardware and software sector. Bangladesh have turned into producing and exporting country from an importing country where Walton is playing a groundbreaking role. Our aim is to generate 5 billion dollars as export revenue from the ICT sector by 2025. It is expected that one-fifth of that revenue will come from Walton itself.

He also said that the government is not doing business but has created a business friendly environment for the entrepreneurs and we have Walton as example, contributing to Bangladesh's digital economy. Walton hired 5,000 new employees during the Corona pandemic without sacking any of its employee.

Golam Murshed, MD and CEO of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, gave a technical review on Walton's new model flagship smartphone 'Primo S8'. Being amazed by his presentation, the ICT minister ordered a phone from Walcart. The device was delivered immediately to him in special arrangement.

















