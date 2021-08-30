Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks extend falling streak on selling

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the third consecutive day on Sunday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares amid volatility pulling indices down on both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dropped by 27.71 points or 0.40 per cent to 6,823 while the DS30 index, a group of 30 prominent companies, fell 9.95 points to 2,443 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 2.94 points to 1,484 at the close of the trading.
DSEX eroded about 61 points in the past three consecutive sessions after hitting record highs on all three indices and market capitalisation. Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 18.46 billion , down 17 per cent from  the previous day's tally of Tk 22.27 billion. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 375 issues traded, 215 declined, 131 advanced and 29 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover list again after a single-day break with shares worth Tk 1.06 billion changing hands, followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Tk 662 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 540 million), Paramount Textile (Tk 436 million) and Shajibazar Power Company (Tk 405 million). The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 86 points to finish at 19,844 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 50 points to close at 11,899.
Of the issues traded, 186 declined, 101 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 26.01 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 824 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft