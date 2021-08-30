Stocks extend falling streak on selling

Stocks fell for the third consecutive day on Sunday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares amid volatility pulling indices down on both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dropped by 27.71 points or 0.40 per cent to 6,823 while the DS30 index, a group of 30 prominent companies, fell 9.95 points to 2,443 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropped 2.94 points to 1,484 at the close of the trading.

DSEX eroded about 61 points in the past three consecutive sessions after hitting record highs on all three indices and market capitalisation. Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 18.46 billion , down 17 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 22.27 billion. Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 375 issues traded, 215 declined, 131 advanced and 29 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover list again after a single-day break with shares worth Tk 1.06 billion changing hands, followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Tk 662 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 540 million), Paramount Textile (Tk 436 million) and Shajibazar Power Company (Tk 405 million). The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 86 points to finish at 19,844 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 50 points to close at 11,899.

Of the issues traded, 186 declined, 101 advanced and 30 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 26.01 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 824 million.

























