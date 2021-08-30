Tk 2,415cr earned thru fish export from Khulna

KHULNA, Aug 28: The government has earned Taka 2,415 crore through exporting 33,727 tonnes of frozen shrimp and white fish from the district in 2020-2021 fiscal year.

More than 1,12,549 tonnes of fish were produced in the district during the 2020-2021 fiscal year against the demand for 79,579 tonnes.

Joydeb Paul, district fisheries officer, said this while delivering the welcome speech at a view-exchange meeting of the weeklong National Fisheries Week-2021, scheduled to begin August 28 to September 3, at the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Saturday

Fish production has increased significantly in the result after taking multidimensional development and extension programmes, he said.

Fisheries sector is supplying 70 percent protein of the country and 24 percent people are involved with the fisheries profession, he said, adding that the fisheries sector is also supplying 65.50 gram protein to each person against the demand of 60 gram. Deputy Commissioner S M Moniruzzaman chaired the function while Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Yousup Ali, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain and Vice-President of Frozen Food Exporters Association (BFFEA) Humayun Kabir addressed it, among others.

Terming shrimp farming and its export a special side of the country's economy, the Deputy Commissioner said fish fries are disappearing in the Sundarbans and its adjacent rivers because of using nets with poison.

A total of 83 canals among 3,000 in the Sundarbans are being repaired with the supervision of Bangladesh Navy, Moniruzzaman added.

"Besides, KCC will evict 22 canals connected with the city's Mayur River from the illegal land grabbers," he said, adding that Bangladesh is now showing outstanding performance in fisheries production around the globe.

The weeklong fisheries week is held every year to create greater awareness among the people about the country's fish resources.

In order to protect the endangered species of fish, the government is running thousands of reservations into different rivers and water-bodies across the country to ensure natural breeding of the species.

Marking the fisheries week, the department of district fisheries has taken elaborate programmes like releasing of fish fries, screening video documentary on district fish resource, view-exchange meeting with local journalists and seminar on government success and achievement in fishery sector. -BSS





