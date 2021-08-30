Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tk 2,415cr earned thru fish export from Khulna

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

KHULNA, Aug 28: The government has earned Taka 2,415 crore through exporting 33,727 tonnes of frozen shrimp and white fish from the district in 2020-2021 fiscal year.
More than 1,12,549 tonnes of fish were produced in the district  during the  2020-2021 fiscal year against the demand for 79,579 tonnes.
Joydeb Paul, district fisheries officer, said this while delivering the welcome speech at a view-exchange meeting of the weeklong National Fisheries Week-2021, scheduled to begin August 28 to September 3, at the conference room of the deputy commissioner on Saturday
Fish production has increased significantly in the result after taking multidimensional development and extension programmes, he said.
Fisheries sector is supplying 70 percent protein of the country and 24 percent people are involved with the fisheries profession, he said, adding that the fisheries sector is also supplying 65.50 gram protein to each person against the demand of 60 gram. Deputy Commissioner S M Moniruzzaman chaired the function while Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Yousup Ali, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain and Vice-President of Frozen Food Exporters Association (BFFEA) Humayun Kabir addressed it, among others.
Terming shrimp farming and its export a special side of the country's economy, the Deputy Commissioner said fish fries are disappearing in the Sundarbans and its adjacent rivers because of using nets with poison.
A total of 83 canals among 3,000 in the Sundarbans are being repaired with the supervision of Bangladesh Navy, Moniruzzaman added.
"Besides, KCC will evict 22 canals connected with the city's Mayur River from the illegal land grabbers," he said, adding that Bangladesh is now showing outstanding performance in fisheries production around the globe.
The weeklong fisheries week is held every year to create greater awareness among the people about the country's fish resources.
In order to protect the endangered species of fish, the government is running thousands of reservations into different rivers and water-bodies across the country to ensure natural breeding of the species.
Marking the fisheries week, the department of district fisheries has taken elaborate programmes like releasing of fish fries, screening video documentary on district fish resource, view-exchange meeting with local journalists and seminar on government success and achievement in fishery sector.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft