Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 August, 2021, 2:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning

Published : Monday, 30 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning

Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning

Save the Children in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) will work together to ensure the utmost importance of children's rights and children's views in local and national urban planning policies and initiatives.
The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday to institutionalize the decision to work together.
They will basically work together to develop a child-sensitive urban planning manual, support each other to arrange and provide training to urban planners on a child-sensitive city planning, continue advocacy to incorporate child-sensitive issues into government planning and guiding documents, jointly collaborate with universities to incorporate Child sensitive urban planning course in the university curriculum etc.
Professor Dr. Akter Mahmud, President, Bangladesh Institute of Planners said: "Building a child friendly city is a challenge, a challenge that might be difficult but not impossible. We need to work. Planning and building process of the cities should be democratic where children's voice will be heard."
Save the Children in Bangladesh Country Director Onno van Manen said on his speech: "The future world will be very difficult for children if we do not start working now. I believe that this initiative of working together will bring benefits to a greater extent to build a child friendly city."
Humanitarian Director, Save the Children in Bangladesh; Mostak Hussain, Manager, Urban Resilience, Save the Children in Bangladesh; Simon Rahman and Professor Adil Mohammod Khan, General Secretary, Bangladesh Institute of Planners were also present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
NRBC Bank opens 2 branches in Kushtia, Sylhet districts
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties
60pc markets, shopping malls in Ctg registered for VAT
Hero revs up its premium motorcycle portfolio in BD
StanChart Saadiq wins accolades at Islamic Finance Awards 2021
29pc of businesses paid bribes to get C-19 support: Survey
Bata Shoe returned to profiting tracks in Q2 ‘21


Latest News
Arambagh KS punished heavily for spot- fixing
HC rules over cancellation of MBBS admission test results
Booters complete first practice session Kyrgyzstan
US drone strike destroys IS car bomb in Kabul, officials say
Releasing political statement on SC bar pad undesirable: AG
Farmers Bank Scam: 7 accused claim innocence
Fakhrul for stronger alliance to oust AL govt
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Ideal School principal
Patrons of anti-liberation forces have no right to do politics: Hasan
e-commerce firms' won't be able to take advance payments: BB
Most Read News
Masud Rana ghostwriter Sheikh Abdul Hakim dies
How the Indemnity Ordinance hit the constitution
Exclusive interview of Kosovo Ambassdor to Bangladesh
POBA along with other organisations forms a human chain
Minorities including Christians purged in Syrian Civil War
C-19 deaths lowest in 63 days
265 more dengue cases detected in 24 hours
Revisiting Nazrul in pandemic time
ADB okays $1.78 billion to improve BD trade corridor
Biden ‘threatens’ Iran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft