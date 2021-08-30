

Save the Children, BIP to evolve child-sensitive urban planning

The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday to institutionalize the decision to work together.

They will basically work together to develop a child-sensitive urban planning manual, support each other to arrange and provide training to urban planners on a child-sensitive city planning, continue advocacy to incorporate child-sensitive issues into government planning and guiding documents, jointly collaborate with universities to incorporate Child sensitive urban planning course in the university curriculum etc.

Professor Dr. Akter Mahmud, President, Bangladesh Institute of Planners said: "Building a child friendly city is a challenge, a challenge that might be difficult but not impossible. We need to work. Planning and building process of the cities should be democratic where children's voice will be heard."

Save the Children in Bangladesh Country Director Onno van Manen said on his speech: "The future world will be very difficult for children if we do not start working now. I believe that this initiative of working together will bring benefits to a greater extent to build a child friendly city."

Humanitarian Director, Save the Children in Bangladesh; Mostak Hussain, Manager, Urban Resilience, Save the Children in Bangladesh; Simon Rahman and Professor Adil Mohammod Khan, General Secretary, Bangladesh Institute of Planners were also present at the event.











Save the Children in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) will work together to ensure the utmost importance of children's rights and children's views in local and national urban planning policies and initiatives.The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday to institutionalize the decision to work together.They will basically work together to develop a child-sensitive urban planning manual, support each other to arrange and provide training to urban planners on a child-sensitive city planning, continue advocacy to incorporate child-sensitive issues into government planning and guiding documents, jointly collaborate with universities to incorporate Child sensitive urban planning course in the university curriculum etc.Professor Dr. Akter Mahmud, President, Bangladesh Institute of Planners said: "Building a child friendly city is a challenge, a challenge that might be difficult but not impossible. We need to work. Planning and building process of the cities should be democratic where children's voice will be heard."Save the Children in Bangladesh Country Director Onno van Manen said on his speech: "The future world will be very difficult for children if we do not start working now. I believe that this initiative of working together will bring benefits to a greater extent to build a child friendly city."Humanitarian Director, Save the Children in Bangladesh; Mostak Hussain, Manager, Urban Resilience, Save the Children in Bangladesh; Simon Rahman and Professor Adil Mohammod Khan, General Secretary, Bangladesh Institute of Planners were also present at the event.