Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO, Likee launches Ramadan campaign

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Global smart device brand OPPO in association with Likee, a global short video creation and sharing platform, have launched a new campaign 'OPPO-Likee Ramadan Hashtag Challenge' on Likee platform.
The campaign has started on April 22 and will run till May 13, says a press release.
In this campaign user will get chance to share their special moment with family, friend and even as single using a special hashtag #ShareRamadanMoment.
To participate in the challenge users' just need to click the banner and use the official animation template and record their fun videos and share in the Likee platform using the hashtag which will be provided by Likee.
The video with high interaction will receive exciting prizes including OPPO F19 Pro Eid Edition, OPPO Band Style from OPPO . For more details for wining ultimate prizes, please visit the activity page through the link attached at the end of this article.
To share the joy of Eid with customers and give them some positive vibes, OPPO is going to launch F19 Pro Eid Edition.Coming in an amazing Crystal Silver color, OPPO F19 Pro Eid Edition is offering AI Color Portrait Video, Dual-View Video, enables you to have fun with every shoot also Ramadan.
F19 Pro Eid Edition bears a 30W VOCC Flash charge 4.0 adapter which give 3.2 hours talk-time within five-minute of charging time. With 7.8mm thickness and 172g weight, OPPO F19 Pro Eid Edition will hold the pride of OPPO in creating the slickest, lightest and trendiest phones in the industry. It has a 6.43-inch display with a super AMOLED panel featuring full HD resolution.
Every year the Muslim community celebrate Eid after the holy month of Ramadan. To add more joy during the celebration OPPO always trying to do something unique for their user. The hashtag OPPO Likee collaboration campaign also the part of unique initiative to share the happiness with OPPO users.
This campaign is only for Likee creators and users. Likee holds the highest power of making the decision.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chevron, Toyota announce alliance on hydrogen tech
SpiceJet's ground staff to go on strike over layoffs
Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens
Sterling slips versus euro ahead of ECB meeting
Asia markets rebound after Wall Street rally
Euro tiptoes higher ahead of ECB meeting
Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears
OPPO, Likee launches Ramadan campaign


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft