OPPO, Likee launches Ramadan campaign

Global smart device brand OPPO in association with Likee, a global short video creation and sharing platform, have launched a new campaign 'OPPO-Likee Ramadan Hashtag Challenge' on Likee platform.

The campaign has started on April 22 and will run till May 13, says a press release.

In this campaign user will get chance to share their special moment with family, friend and even as single using a special hashtag #ShareRamadanMoment.

To participate in the challenge users' just need to click the banner and use the official animation template and record their fun videos and share in the Likee platform using the hashtag which will be provided by Likee.

The video with high interaction will receive exciting prizes including OPPO F19 Pro Eid Edition, OPPO Band Style from OPPO . For more details for wining ultimate prizes, please visit the activity page through the link attached at the end of this article.

To share the joy of Eid with customers and give them some positive vibes, OPPO is going to launch F19 Pro Eid Edition.Coming in an amazing Crystal Silver color, OPPO F19 Pro Eid Edition is offering AI Color Portrait Video, Dual-View Video, enables you to have fun with every shoot also Ramadan.

F19 Pro Eid Edition bears a 30W VOCC Flash charge 4.0 adapter which give 3.2 hours talk-time within five-minute of charging time. With 7.8mm thickness and 172g weight, OPPO F19 Pro Eid Edition will hold the pride of OPPO in creating the slickest, lightest and trendiest phones in the industry. It has a 6.43-inch display with a super AMOLED panel featuring full HD resolution.

Every year the Muslim community celebrate Eid after the holy month of Ramadan. To add more joy during the celebration OPPO always trying to do something unique for their user. The hashtag OPPO Likee collaboration campaign also the part of unique initiative to share the happiness with OPPO users.

This campaign is only for Likee creators and users. Likee holds the highest power of making the decision.









