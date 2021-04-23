Daraz clients can do Eid shopping sitting at home

To enable its users to immerse in the joy of Eid shopping while sitting safely at home amid the pandemic, the country's top e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh (https://daraz.com.bd/) has just launched its grand 'Eid Shopping Fest'!

With the Muslim community fasting and performing the other sacred rituals of holy Ramadan, the vibes of Eid-ul-Fitr - the most colorful of all occasions - is already stirring up slowly inside everyone.

For decades, our ways of celebrating Eid included the one mandatory happiness of going shopping with the whole family. The pandemic had mostly snatched away this joy from us last year. The scenario is seeming to have a repeat this year as well.

Daraz Eid Shopping Fest, set to run from April 19 to May 13, 2021. It is a golden opportunity for the customers to shop virtually for the upcoming Eid so that zero exposure to mass gatherings is ensured.

Plus, Daraz has also introduced a wide range of exclusive discounts and promotional deals - which means shopping at home is now more convenient and favoring on the wallets!

The Eid Shopping Fest offers Global Voucher, Dmall Voucher, Mega Deals, Prepayment Discount, Category-wise Voucher and I Love Voucher, besides exclusive discounts on Fashion, Electronics, Grocery and FMCG items.

Customers can check out the amazing collection from the leading brands using the Daraz application and website and obtain attractive offers while bringing home happiness for themselves and their dear ones.

Bata, Dettol, Emami, StudioX, Splash, and Lifebuoy are the Co-sponsors of Daraz for the Eid Shopping Fest. It also has Harpic, Parachute Naturale Shampoo, Ribana, TP-Link, Bruno Moretti, Nestle, Odonil, NOAH, Inglot, and Lotto as Brand Partners, and CKEYIN and SKMEI as Global Brand Partners.

Bkash, LankaBangla Finance, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Prime Bank, City Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Jamuna Bank, HSBC, SEBL, and Brac Bank are facilitating Daraz in this campaign as Payment Partners.









