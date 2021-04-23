Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears

Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears

April 22: Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday as a surprise build-up in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan fuelled fears that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may be stalled.
Brent crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.14 a barrel by 0721 GMT, following a drop of $1.25 on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $61.18 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday.
Both contracts dropped more than 2% on Wednesday, closing at their lowest since April 13. They are down about 3% so far this week.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles unexpectedly edged higher in the week ended on April 16, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, with the inventories rising by 594,000 barrels, against analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3 million-barrel drop. ,
"An unexpected and high increase in the U.S. inventories fuelled concerns over weak demand which came against expectations for a strong recovery in demand," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.
"What is hurting the market sentiment is also the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading again at a fast pace in India and Japan despite the fact there had been hopes that the spread of vaccination would improve the infection situation," he said.
India, the world's third-largest oil user, reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere. Japan, the world's No.4 oil importer, is expected to issue a third state of emergency on Tokyo and three western prefectures that could last for about two weeks, according to media reports. read more
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a producer group known as OPEC+, are heading for a largely technical meeting next week in which major changes to policy are unlikely, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and OPEC+ sources said. read more
"Earlier this week, the market rose briefly on news of Libya's force majeure on exports, but concerns over the spread of the pandemic in Asia are outweighing the Libya's news now," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on Monday on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities due to a budget dispute with the country's central bank.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chevron, Toyota announce alliance on hydrogen tech
SpiceJet's ground staff to go on strike over layoffs
Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens
Sterling slips versus euro ahead of ECB meeting
Asia markets rebound after Wall Street rally
Euro tiptoes higher ahead of ECB meeting
Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears
OPPO, Likee launches Ramadan campaign


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft