Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 March, 2021, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Home Business

Biniyog Briddhi partners with four Impact Enterprises

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Biniyog Briddhi partners with four Impact Enterprises

Biniyog Briddhi partners with four Impact Enterprises

Biniyog Briddhi, a multi-year programme, teamed up with four innovative impact enterprises - HelloTask, Romoni, SafeWheel and Shuttle.
Through this partnership, the impact enterprises will receive funding support to scale up their business and implement impact monitoring systems to better report on their social mission.
All the enterprises have a strong focus on women's empowerment, logistics, caregiving and health services throughout Bangladesh, says a press release.
The signing ceremony took place at the LightCastle Office in the capital on Tuesday.
Amongst other guests, Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Deputy Director of Cooperation and Ameena Chowdhury, Programme Manager from the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh; Maxime Cheng, Lead of Market & Capacity Building Programs at Roots of Impact; and Bijon Islam, Chief Executive Officer at LightCastle Partners; attended the ceremony.
Corinne Henchoz Pignani said: "Through the B-Briddhi programme, Switzerland wants to support impact enterprises, to have better access to financing options and be equipped to be attract investors. In addition, most importantly, we want to promote the culture of impact monitoring amongst social enterprises."
Maxime Cheng, who is also the Programme Manager of BBriddhi said, "We are excited to see this pioneering cohort leveraging their impact data to inform their business decisions and growth from Biniyog Briddhi is through the Impact Ready Matching Fund (IRMF) scheme, a matching fund for social enterprises, which matches the equity investments from investors and reduces the enterprises' funding cost by 50%."
These grants will be conditional on the introduction of robust systems to measure social and environmental impacts.
The next round of call for applications for the catalytic funding will open in April this year. This scheme is open to both early-stage and growth-stage impact enterprises.
B-Briddhi is a multiyear partnership between the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, Roots of Impact and LightCastle Partners along with other stakeholders including investors, private sector organisations, incubators and support organisations for impact enterprises.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Bangladesh and India at the Peak of Engagement’
Norwegian Air makes final restructuring offer to creditors
Emirates offers hotel stay for passengers travelling to Dubai
Teesta Solar Managing Director M Rafiqul Islam and Managing Director
Tobacco farmers go on hunger strike in Rangpur
Southern power customers now can pay bills thru bKash
Exim Bank’s 10th extra-ordinary general meeting held
DBCCI holds 20th, 21st AGM in city


Latest News
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Polls will be held in due time: Quader
Man electrocuted in Kurigram
Tortured by husband, woman commits suicide
42 fined for not wearing facemask in Pirojpur
Jashore man spends 4 months in jail for crime he didn't commit
AstraZeneca further cuts EU vaccine supply target to 30 million
COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’
US blacklists deadly militias in DR Congo, Mozambique linked to IS group
Most Read News
Women's standing in our society: A spatial perspective
Covid-19 infections on rise
Sylhet-3 MP Mahmud Us Samad dies from Covid-19
Two killed as moving bus catches fire in Cumilla
Does Facebook harm well being of users?
Item numbers and objectifying women on celluloid!
Spike in COVID-19 infection continues
Kazi Hayat, wife corona positive despite being vaccinated
"BJP brace yourselves": After Mamata Banerjee's attack charge, blame game
CEC sued for irregularities in poura polls
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft