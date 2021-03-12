

Biniyog Briddhi partners with four Impact Enterprises

Through this partnership, the impact enterprises will receive funding support to scale up their business and implement impact monitoring systems to better report on their social mission.

All the enterprises have a strong focus on women's empowerment, logistics, caregiving and health services throughout Bangladesh, says a press release.

The signing ceremony took place at the LightCastle Office in the capital on Tuesday.

Amongst other guests, Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Deputy Director of Cooperation and Ameena Chowdhury, Programme Manager from the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh; Maxime Cheng, Lead of Market & Capacity Building Programs at Roots of Impact; and Bijon Islam, Chief Executive Officer at LightCastle Partners; attended the ceremony.

Corinne Henchoz Pignani said: "Through the B-Briddhi programme, Switzerland wants to support impact enterprises, to have better access to financing options and be equipped to be attract investors. In addition, most importantly, we want to promote the culture of impact monitoring amongst social enterprises."

Maxime Cheng, who is also the Programme Manager of BBriddhi said, "We are excited to see this pioneering cohort leveraging their impact data to inform their business decisions and growth from Biniyog Briddhi is through the Impact Ready Matching Fund (IRMF) scheme, a matching fund for social enterprises, which matches the equity investments from investors and reduces the enterprises' funding cost by 50%."

These grants will be conditional on the introduction of robust systems to measure social and environmental impacts.

The next round of call for applications for the catalytic funding will open in April this year. This scheme is open to both early-stage and growth-stage impact enterprises.

B-Briddhi is a multiyear partnership between the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, Roots of Impact and LightCastle Partners along with other stakeholders including investors, private sector organisations, incubators and support organisations for impact enterprises.













