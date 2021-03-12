DBCCI holds 20th, 21st AGM in city

Video
latest COVID-19 cases above 1,000 for third consecutive day      
Business

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

The 20th and 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) was held recently at Six Seasons Hotel, Gulshan-2, Dhaka, says a press release.
Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, President of DBCCI presided over the meeting. He explained on the occasion various activities taken by the Chamber during the his tenure in office.
 He highlighted the recent successful event like the new initiative on Inclusive Business project jointly organized by DBCCI and SNV Netherlands Development Organization. Other DBCCI members also shared their opinion and gave valuable suggestion for chamber activities.
Md. Atiqul Haque, Senior Vice President, Jakaria Shahid, President-1, Md. Shahjahan Shaju, Vice President-2,   Md. Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Secretary General,  Ataus Sopan Malik, Joint Secretary General were present
Noafel Bin Reza, Director Finance, and Others Board of Directors  Kazi Aftabur Rahman,  Alhaj Dr. Ahmed Robin Ispahani,  Md. Nazmul Haque,  Md. Shah Alam,  Mir Muhammad Nasir,  M. Rabiul Hossain,  Md. Shahid Alam,  Md. Sayem Faroky, and 130 other DBCCI members, representatives of electronic and print media were also present.
The meeting was followed by dinner.


