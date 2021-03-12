Video
Friday, 12 March, 2021
      
Home Business

Apple starts iPhone 12 assembly in India

Published : Friday, 12 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

NEW DELHI, Mar 11: Apple Inc has started the assembly of iPhone 12 in India, the US tech giant said, as the company ramps up manufacturing operations in the world's second-biggest smartphone market.
"We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers," Apple said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the supplier making the smartphone.
The Indian unit of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in southern Tamil Nadu state, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously said it does not comment on client-specific work.
Apple has been shifting some areas of production from China to other markets as it navigates the trade war between Washington and Beijing. A person familiar with the matter said in November Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at its request.    -Reuters


