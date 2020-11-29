ACC to seek cancellation of  JMI chairman’s bail today

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will file a petition with the High Court, seeking cancellation of bail granted by a Dhaka court to JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd (JHRML) Chairman Abdur Razzak in a case filed on charges of supplying fake N95 masks.

The anti-graft watchdog will file the petition today (November 29). ACC's lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan came up with the information on Saturday.

On October 15, Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Dhaka Senior Special Judge's Court granted bail to Razzak. Prior to this, a Dhaka court placed Razzak on a five-day remand on October 8.

On September 29, Deputy Director of ACC Md Nurul Huda filed a case with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka against Abdur Razzak and six staff members of Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD) in this connection.

The CMSD employees are Deputy Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan; Assistant Director Md Shahjahan Sarkar; Chief Coordinator and Desk Officer Dr Md Ziaul Haque; Desk Officer Dr Sabbir Ahmed; Acting Store Staff Md Karbir Ahmed and Senior Store Keeper Md Yusuf Fakir.

According to the case statement, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd supplied 20, 610 pieces of fake N95 masks to CMSD in March, and the masks were later distributed to 10 organisations.







