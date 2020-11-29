Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

N95 Mask Scam

ACC to seek cancellation of  JMI chairman’s bail today

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will file a petition with the High Court, seeking cancellation of bail granted by a Dhaka court to JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd (JHRML) Chairman Abdur Razzak in a case filed on charges of supplying fake N95 masks.
The anti-graft watchdog will file the petition today (November 29). ACC's lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan came up with the information on Saturday.
On October 15, Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Dhaka Senior Special Judge's Court granted bail to Razzak. Prior to this, a Dhaka court placed Razzak on a five-day remand on October 8.
On September 29, Deputy Director of ACC Md Nurul Huda filed a case with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka against Abdur Razzak and six staff members of Central Medical Store Depot (CMSD) in this connection.
The CMSD employees are Deputy Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan; Assistant Director Md Shahjahan Sarkar; Chief Coordinator and Desk Officer Dr Md Ziaul Haque; Desk Officer Dr Sabbir Ahmed; Acting Store Staff Md Karbir Ahmed and Senior Store Keeper Md Yusuf Fakir.
According to the case statement, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd supplied 20, 610 pieces of fake N95 masks to CMSD in March, and the masks were later distributed to 10 organisations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Summit, Banglalink begin tower sharing
Tazreen Fashion fire victims formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Mother confesses to killing newborn in Bagerhat
Earth is 2000 light-years closer to a supermassive black hole
No visible preparation to tackle C-19: GM Quader
ACC to seek cancellation of  JMI chairman’s bail today
More than 3b people affected by water shortages: Survey
Four killed as bus falls into ditch in Tungipara


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft