Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 5:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC bans media broadcast of statements by fugitives

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked print, electronic and  social media not to publish or broadcast conversations, statements and interviews of all fugitive convicts and under-trial accused, including Proshanta Kumar Halder, better known as PK Halder, until further order.
The court also asked the 71 TV authorities to submit the video clips featuring Proshanta Kumar Halder, a director of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL), whose live interview aired on the television channel in a talk-show on the night of December 28.
The channel has to submit the video clips to the court by January 10 through its registrar. Prashanta Kumar Halder was allegedly involved in embezzling
Tk 3,600 crore. He was the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the order after hearing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, praying to the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the authorities of Ekattor TV for airing the interview of PK Halder and for connecting him as a guest to the live talk show.
In the TV programme, PK Halder made statements turning down the allegations against him of laundering a huge amount of money abroad. The HC also fixed January 10 for hearing on this issue.
During the hearing, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the media can't broadcast or publish interviews of a fugitive person and there is a standing directive issued earlier by the HC not to broadcast or publish interviews of the fugitive accused.
Khurshid also said that he was invited to join the 71 TV live talk-show online but he left the show immediately after knowing that PK Halder took part in the talk-show. The government had earlier requested the INTERPOL to arrest Halder and bring him back to the country to face trial on the embezzlement charge, the ACC lawyer said.
While hearing, the HC bench said the freedom of expression is guaranteed by the constitution of the republic but that freedom is subject to some reasonable restrictions.
On December 9, the same HC bench wanted to know what steps have been taken to arrest and bring PK Kumar Halder back to country. Halder fled the country after embezzling Tk 3,600 crore from some financial institutions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt killed democracy, says Fakhrul
India govt sticks to farm laws, suggests panel to discuss farmers’ demands
Yet another 250-kg bomb recovered
AL celebrates Victory Day of Democracy
JS session to begin on Jan 18
Two more BUET students testify
High-powered meeting at PMO likely on Jan 3
HC bans media broadcast of statements by fugitives


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft