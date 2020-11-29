Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

More than 3b people affected by water shortages: Survey

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

GENEVA, Nov 28: Water shortages are now affecting more than 3 billion people around the world, as the amount of fresh water available for each person has plunged by a fifth over two decades, data has shown.
About 1.5 billion people are suffering severe water scarcity or even drought, as a combination of climate breakdown, rising demand and poor management has made agriculture increasingly difficult across swathes of the globe.
The UN warned on Thursday that billions of people would face hunger and widespread chronic food shortages as a result of failures to conserve water resources, and to tackle the climate crisis.
Qu Dongyu, director-general of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said: "We must take very seriously both water scarcity (the imbalance between supply and demand for freshwater resources) and water shortages (reflected in inadequate rainfall patterns) for they are now the reality we all live with … Water shortages and scarcity in agriculture must be addressed immediately and boldly."
He said that the UN's sustainable development goals, which include wiping out hunger and improving access to clean water, were still within reach but that much more needed to be done to improve farming practices around the world and to manage resources equitably.
The organisation's State of Food and Agriculture 2020 report found that 50 million people in sub-Saharan Africa live in areas where severe drought has catastrophic effects on cropland and pastureland once every three years. More than a 10th of the world's rainfed cropland is subject to frequent drought, as is about 14% of the world's pastureland.
Rainfed agriculture represents 60% of global crop production, and 80% of land under cultivation, with the rest benefiting from irrigation. However, irrigation is no panacea: more than 60% of irrigated cropland around the world is highly water stressed. Irrigation of the wrong type can waste water, depleting non-renewable resources such as underground aquifers, and poor management can result in some farmers losing out on water resources - for instance, in the case of downstream farms, if rivers and waterways are run dry by upstream irrigation.
Small-scale and farmer-led irrigation systems are often more efficient than large-scale projects, the report found. Large-scale state-funded schemes in Asia, for instance, have relied on tapping directly into groundwater, putting excessive pressure on that resource. But small-scale farmers around the world face extra difficulties, such as a lack of secure tenure over water rights, and little access to finance and credit.
Separate research has recently shown that the world's farmland is increasingly being concentrated in fewer hands, with large companies and international owners taking over swathes of production, while small farmers - whose farms are often run along more environmentally sustainable lines - are increasingly being pushed out. About 1% of the world's farms operate 70% of the worlds' farmland.    -GUARDIAN


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Summit, Banglalink begin tower sharing
Tazreen Fashion fire victims formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Mother confesses to killing newborn in Bagerhat
Earth is 2000 light-years closer to a supermassive black hole
No visible preparation to tackle C-19: GM Quader
ACC to seek cancellation of  JMI chairmanâ€™s bail today
More than 3b people affected by water shortages: Survey
Four killed as bus falls into ditch in Tungipara


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladeshâ€™s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
â€˜My Dreamâ€™
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradonaâ€™s â€˜Hand of Godâ€™ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft