High-powered meeting at PMO likely on Jan 3

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 30: A high powered meeting is likely to be held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on January 3 on the construction and the operation of the Bay Terminal. The Bay Terminal is the biggest project of the country's prime sea port under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system. According to a reliable source, the appointment of the consultant of the contractor for construction and the operation will be finalized at the meeting.

Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method for the construction under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Meanwhile, the CPA has already selected a consultant for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal. CPA sources said, 'Sellhorn' of Germany had been selected by the Board.

This proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval. With the approval of the Ministry, Sellhorn is expected to be appointed as consultant. Then the CPA will finally approve the appointment of the firm as a consultant for the Bay terminal.

The appointed consulting firm will conduct a feasibility study on the construction of Bay Terminal.

After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will invite contractors for construction and operation of the project. Then the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.

The feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022 next. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 next which is expected to be completed in 2026 next.









