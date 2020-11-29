Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 29 November, 2020, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

No visible preparation to tackle C-19: GM Quader

Published : Sunday, 29 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Though the coronavirus cases and deaths are surging with the beginning of winter, there is no visible preparation by the government to ensure proper treatment of patients in hospitals, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.
While inaugurating a two-month-long blanket distribution programme in the capital's Lalbagh area on Saturday, he renewed his party's demand for ensuring free coronavirus vaccine for all when one will be available.
"Corona infections and deaths have increased with the arrival of winter, but the Health Ministry has no visible preparation for ensuring treatment for the infected people," he said.
Jatiya Party Presidium member Haji Saifuddin Ahmed Milon arranged the programme at Amaligola Park in the capital's Lalbagh area.  He will be distributing blankets among the destitute for two months.
GM Quader said only some private hospitals in the capital have life and oxygen support arrangements but most hospitals lack such facilities.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Summit, Banglalink begin tower sharing
Tazreen Fashion fire victims formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Mother confesses to killing newborn in Bagerhat
Earth is 2000 light-years closer to a supermassive black hole
No visible preparation to tackle C-19: GM Quader
ACC to seek cancellation of  JMI chairman’s bail today
More than 3b people affected by water shortages: Survey
Four killed as bus falls into ditch in Tungipara


Latest News
Recruitment exam of seven banks postponed
Oxygen plants at 13 more hospitals
Bangladesh disburses US$500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case
President, PM reaffirm Bangladesh’s position on independent Palestinian state
Hussein Ibrahim Taha new OIC Secretary General
Kamal off to Singapore to take follow up treatment
BERC asked to regulate LPG price: Nasrul Hamid
Tobacco companies exploit Covid-19 pandemic for their benefit
Mahmudullah blames batting debacle for second straight defeat
Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs
Most Read News
4 killed in Gopalganj bus accident
‘My Dream’
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24 hrs in country
Lost and Found Shahreen
2 Narsingdi BCL leaders arrested in rape, attempt to rape cases
Burnt petrol pump worker dies at Dhaka hospital
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ avenged defeat in the Falklands
Actress Faria splits with husband Opu
No C-19 negative certificates: Around 100 BD nationals stuck at Benapole
Pig guts fly in Taiwan parliament protest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft