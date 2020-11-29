No visible preparation to tackle C-19: GM Quader

Though the coronavirus cases and deaths are surging with the beginning of winter, there is no visible preparation by the government to ensure proper treatment of patients in hospitals, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.

While inaugurating a two-month-long blanket distribution programme in the capital's Lalbagh area on Saturday, he renewed his party's demand for ensuring free coronavirus vaccine for all when one will be available.

"Corona infections and deaths have increased with the arrival of winter, but the Health Ministry has no visible preparation for ensuring treatment for the infected people," he said.

Jatiya Party Presidium member Haji Saifuddin Ahmed Milon arranged the programme at Amaligola Park in the capital's Lalbagh area. He will be distributing blankets among the destitute for two months.

GM Quader said only some private hospitals in the capital have life and oxygen support arrangements but most hospitals lack such facilities. -UNB





