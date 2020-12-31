

Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity



The almost 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two states have resulted in countless trades and investments, which remain memorable in the history for both. The transportation, energy, electricity, technology, and many more sectors in Bangladesh have been boosted through its fruitful partnership with China. As the social development gained pace, the overall economic growth also took off for the population of Bangladesh. Among the core concepts for such development in Bangladesh are the Digital Bangladesh - Vision 2021 and Vision 2040, two wide-scale national projects that require extensive fueling in technology and engineering. Hence, Bangladesh sincerely expects its allies to be consistent by its side. And China is one of Bangladesh's major allies in this journey.



The Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Payra 2x660 MW Coal-fired Power Plant, the IV tier National Data Center and many more projects have been made successful under partnerships between China and Bangladesh. The recent addition to this has been the Padma Multipurpose Bridge and Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP), which carries a special emotion to all the Bangladeshi citizens. The China Railway Group Ltd (known as CREC) has been one substantial partner to Bangladesh's large railway projects for a long time. CREC is highly reputed in the global industry because of its efficiency, capability, and commitment. CREC is constructing the gigantic Padma Bridge rail-road, the near 170 km long line, which was envisioned to be Bangladesh's pathway to the next level as a state. Estimated to be over USD 3 billion, the project has seen tremendous progress so far, credited to CREC's flawless design and work-strategies. Recently they have also constructed a sleeper factory at Bhanga to supply sleepers for the PBRLP.



Another exceptional project that is currently underway in Bangladesh is the Multi-lane Road Tunnel Project under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram. This intricate project has also been trusted in the hands of a reputed Chinese construction firm. Already ahead of schedule, once the construction of the tunnel project is complete, it is projected to become integral for the BCIM Economic Corridor and the BRI. This very first underwater tunnel of South Asia will boost the productivity of the Chattogram port.



CREC has an over 120-years' legacy of brilliance in infrastructure construction, industrial manufacturing, research, and development. The government of Bangladesh trusted this company based on their previous records, and CREC kept their end every time. Currently, the organization is active in more than 90 countries across the world. Chinese organizations like CREC have mostly been appraised worldwide for their service quality excellence and timeliness.



Bangladesh values such partners on its way to attaining the prime prestige of a developed country. The rise to the top for any nation is a gradual process, which involves friends and allies beyond financial interests. And China has been a perfect ally in this regard for Bangladesh.

Farhat Ahmed is a freelance writer













