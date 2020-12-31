JS session to begin on Jan 18

The 11th parliament will go into its 11th session on January 18 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him by Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, the parliament secretariat said in a press release on Wednesday.

This will be the first session of 2021.

According to the Constitution, the president is scheduled to deliver a speech on the first sitting of the 11th session highlighting the government's various successes and developments in different sectors.

Members of Parliament will participate on the thanksgiving motion on the president's speech and after the discussion, the motion will be passed in the House.

Before the House goes into session around 4:30pm, the business advisory committee of parliament is likely to sit in a meeting with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair to fix the duration and agendas of the session. According to the Constitution, the president must convene a session within 60 days of the last session. The last session, which was a special session to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was prorogued on November 18. -Agencies





