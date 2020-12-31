Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 5:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

JS session to begin on Jan 18

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The 11th parliament will go into its 11th session on January 18 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him by Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, the parliament secretariat said in a press release on Wednesday.
This will be the first session of 2021.
According to the Constitution, the president is scheduled to deliver a speech on the first sitting of the 11th session highlighting the government's various successes and developments in different sectors.
Members of Parliament will participate on the thanksgiving motion on the president's speech and after the discussion, the motion will be passed in the House.
Before the House goes into session around 4:30pm, the business advisory committee of parliament is likely to sit in a meeting with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair to fix the duration and agendas of the session. According to the Constitution, the president must convene a session within 60 days of the last session. The last session, which was a special session to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was prorogued on November 18.     -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt killed democracy, says Fakhrul
India govt sticks to farm laws, suggests panel to discuss farmers’ demands
Yet another 250-kg bomb recovered
AL celebrates Victory Day of Democracy
JS session to begin on Jan 18
Two more BUET students testify
High-powered meeting at PMO likely on Jan 3
HC bans media broadcast of statements by fugitives


Latest News
Jatiya Press Club election today
PM launches textbook distribution on Thursday
California nurse tests positive a week after receiving vaccine
Bangladesh to get vaccines thru' India's Serum Institute in January
Parliament goes into 11th session on Jan 18
Turkish court gives 92 life sentences in 2016 coup trial
Forex reserves hit record high of over $43 billion
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards
Israel spy Jonathan Pollard flies to Tel Aviv
Most Read News
22 more die of COVID-19, 1,235 infected
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
3 killed in Sylhet microbus cylinder explosion
Who should get the C-19 vaccine first and when is your turn?
Educationist Prof Atful Hye Shibly passes away
Alhammadi new Country Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
COVID-19: US reports first known case of highly-infectious variant
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
Sylhet microbus cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 4
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft