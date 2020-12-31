Video
Yet another 250-kg bomb recovered

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Another 250kg bomb was found buried at the construction site of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's 3rd terminal on Wednesday.
A total of five bombs have so far been recovered since December 9 from the same place. Director of Hazrat Shahjalal Airport Touhid ul Ahsan and a bomb disposal team of Air Force soon arrived at the spot and defused the bomb.  After taking necessary precautions the bomb was taken to a safe place to destroy it.


