Abrar Fahad murder

Two more BUET students testify

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

The recording of testimonies in the case of beating and killing of BUET student Abrar Fahad is continuing.
On Wednesday two more BUET students gave their deposition in the trial court.
The witness-students are Tazwar Bakhtiar Zahid and Abdul Mobin Hafiz Prattay.
With the two a total 42 witnesses out of 60 deposed till Wednesday in the case.
After recording the statement, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 adjourned the court till today (Thursday).
The same tribunal on September 15 framed charges against all 25 accused in the Abrar Fahad murder case.
Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of BUET, died after he was brutally beaten by some Chhatra League men at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university in the early hours of October 7 in 2019. Of the 25 accused, 22 have been arrested. During the investigation, eight of the accused gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.
Three of the accused have been absconding since the incident took place.


