Govt killed democracy, says Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Fakrul Islam Alamgir (inset) addressing a rally organised by the party in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday in observance of “Democracy Killing Day”. photo : Observer

In an official press release Fakhrul Islam made the condemnation after observing the 'Democracy Killing Day' on 30 December. Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the government's policy was to rule country by arresting opposition leaders and activists, including the BNP and its associate organizations. He also said the government had killed democracy, human rights and the rule of law in the country.

BNP Secretary General said, "The fascist government has arrested 50 BNP leaders and activists from around the country." He demanded their immediate release.

The government is not much concerned about the coronavirus and the price hikes of the daily commodities, said Fakhurl Islam, adding that the ruling party is rather busy arresting and torturing the opposition leaders and activists. He alleged that police arrested 50 of their men and injured 70 leaders and activists across the country.

In the morning BNP observed countrywide demonstration marking December 30 as 'Democracy Killing Day' denouncing the December 30, 2018 general election. In front of the press club Mirza Fakhrul called every political party to unite against the ruling government and said, "In order to bring back democracy in the country through elections under a neutral government, everyone has to move in a united demonstration."

