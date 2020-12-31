AL celebrates Victory Day of Democracy

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Wednesday celebrated the Victory Day of Democracy nationwide commemorating two years of the 11th general elections where the party secured a third successive term in office by a landslide victory.

Marking the day, Dhaka North City AL organized a discussion at 11:00am at Krishibid Institution auditorium in the capital where party General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other senior leaders of AL attended the programme.

In his speech AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Nobody can break the BNP's record of vote robbery in the history of Bangladesh."

He came up with the remark through videoconferencing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

Speaking as chief guest, Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said, "The government always welcomes any peaceful progarmme of BNP. But, if BNP men create any anarchy in the name of movement, the government will take stern action against them aiming to protect public property." AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Mirza Azam attended the programme.

On the other hand, Dhaka South City unit of the party organized another discussion at 3:00pm at the party's central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and other central leaders attended the programme.

Besides, Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League, an associate body of AL, arranged a discussion programme at 3:00pm at the Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) at Kakrail in the capital.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Swechchhasebak League central president Nirmal Ranjan Guha, General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu and Dhaka South city Swechchhasebak League President Kamrul Hasan Ripon, among others, were present at the discussion programme. Speaking as chief guest Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "BNP's democracy is to establish anti-liberation forces. Their democracy is to create militancy in the country, to try to save the assassins of Bangabandhu."

"BNP wanted to depoliticize Bangladesh. They want to establish religion-based politics in this country. Those who want to create militancy in the country by communal forces will not be allowed to rise," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of AL, also held a rally on Dhaka University campus marking the day.

Besides, Awami Juba League, youth wing of AL, also arranged a discussion programme at its central office of Bangabandhu Avenue.

