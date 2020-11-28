Beximco seeks to import 1m more vaccines from India

Beximco Pharmaceuticals is planning to import 1 million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India for commercial distribution among employees of private firms like pharmaceutical companies and banks.

Beximco has already signed a deal with Serum to bring 30 million doses of the vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

The government will distribute these doses, starting with frontline health workers and those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Rabbur Reza, chief operating officer of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, said on Friday that discussions were ongoing for the import of the 1 million doses besides the 30 million.

"We are thinking about prioritising those in the frontline in the business sector, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, for the distribution of these (1 million) doses. Besides them, those working in banks and corporate houses will get the vaccine," he said.

"These employees of private organisations are going to their workplaces daily risking coronavirus infections," he added. -bdnews24.com



















