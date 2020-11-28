Video
Saturday, 28 November, 2020, 9:23 AM
Move To Speed Up Container Handling

CPA to procure 23 mobile cranes

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Nov 27: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) will procure 23 mobile cranes at a cost of Tk 70 crore for container handling in port yards and terminals.
Four foreign firms submitted tenders on Wednesday, the last date of submission of tenders. These are Manitok Crane Group of France, Imcomtrade Holding of Singapore, Tadanu Limited of Japan, and Senabugu Fabrics of Germany.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Aminul Islam, Chief Mechanical Engineer of CPA, said the equipment will be procured within the next one year.
Besides, a total of 104 equipment, including eight gantry cranes will be procured to speed up the container handling activities at the port, he said, adding that the equipment will be procured within the next two years.
Chattogram Port has been continuing the container handling with 197 equipment, including 14 quay gantry cranes and five mobile harbour cranes.
The port handles over 3 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of container annually.
Besides, the handling of container is increasing day by day at Chattogram Port. So, it needs more equipment to handle the containers more easily and comfortably.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port, the prime sea port of the country, has advanced six notches in container handling in the 2019 edition of Lloyd's List.
According to the Lloyd's List survey report posted on its website, Chattogram Port secured the 58th position for 2019 in handling more than three million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) of containers.  During 2018, it was 64th position among top 100 ports across the world.
The rank of the port was the 70th in 2017.  It has achieved this milestone because of the full cooperation of the government, modern equipment including new gantry cranes, increased capacity of the authorities, improved management, automation, efficiency of port officers and staff, joint efforts of stakeholders and users, a decade of political stability and raise in the rate of export-import.
It may be mentioned that the main seaport of the country, Chattogram Port achieved new record by handling 3,807 vessels in 2019 while in 2018 handled 3,747 vessels.
It may be mentioned that in immediate last year, Chattogram Port achieved records of over 30 lakh TEUs containers. A total of 30 lakh 88 thousand 197 TEUs containers were handled in 2019. On the other hand port handles 10 crores 30 lakh 77 thousand 735 metric tons cargo in 2019 and cargo handled 9 crores 63 lakh 11 thousand 224 metric tons in 2018.


