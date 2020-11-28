Video
8 arrested in Gazipur with fake notes, arms

Published : Saturday, 28 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Nov 27:Police have arrested six people and seized locally-made arms from them and have also arrested another two people with fake notes in a drive at Gazipur.
The drive was conducted between Thursday night and early Friday.
The six people held with arms are--Md Arif Hossain (22), Sohel (28), Suman Mia (28), Mizan (29), Shahidullah (24), Shahjalal (24).
While arresting them, police seized three sharp weapons, two knives and six mobile phones from them, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Crime-north) Zakir Hasan.
The two arrested with fake notes are - Mazharul Islam (22), and Shapla Akhter (23) of Kishoreganj.
Police seized nearly Tk two lakh fake notes from them.
Two separate cases were filed in connection with the incidents.


