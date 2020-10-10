Three nabbed in rape cases in three districts





NOAKHALI: A youth was arrested in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday on charge of raping a widow.

The arrested person is Arman Hossain Lalu, 21, son of Monir Hossain of Uttar Jagadananda Village under Ward No. 4 in Dhansiri Union.

Police sources said the victim's brother filed a case under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act with Kabirhat Police Station (PS) accusing six persons on October 3.

The case statement reads that widow lives at her house alone. Along with his three accomplices, Arman went to the victim's house several months back, and at gunpoint, he raped the widow against her will and she became pregnant of five months.

However, police arrested accused Arman Hossain Lalu from Nabagram Village under Dhansiri union under Kabirhat upazila in the early hours.

Kabirhat PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mirza Mohammad Hasan said the arrested was sent to the district jail following a court order.

MANIKGANJ: Accused Sheikh Jamir Hossain confessed his involvement in rape of a five-year-old girl at a court in the district on Thursday.

He confessed his crime before Chief Judicial Magistrate Parvez Ahmed.

Harirampur PS OC Muyeed Chowdhury said the accused called the victim to his house in Natakhala Village at noon and violated her on October 3.

The victim's father lodged a case with the PS in this connection.

Following this, police on Wednesday night arrested three persons including Jamir from his home, the OC added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police on Wednesday night arrested a house owner from Nalitabari Upazila in the district in a case filed for raping a minor housemaid.

The arrested person is Harun-ur-Rashid, 35, a resident of Kakarkandi Village in the upazila.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kazi Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter at a briefing at his office on Thursday.

The SP said the accused raped the victim three months later of her job at his house after alluring her with various offers. He violated the girl several times later.

The house owner tried to cover the matter with the help of influential locals and confined the victim to an unidentified place.

Police immediately conducted a drive when the matter came to the knowledge and rescued the victim from Haluaghat Upazila in Mymensingh.

The victim's father lodged a case against eight persons.









Following this, police arrested four of them in this connection, the SP added.





