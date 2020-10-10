Three girls raped in three districts





JASHORE: A girl was raped in Monihar Bus Terminal area of the district town early Friday.

The victim hailed from Rajshahi.

Additional Superintend of Police Salauddin Shikdar said, Monir, a staff of 'MK Paribahan', developed a love affair with the victim for long. On Thursday night, the victim came in the area, and Monir violated her about 3am.

However, locals caught Monir and handed him over to police.

Kotwali Police Station (PS) Inspector Sheikh Tasmim Alam confirmed the matter.

GAZIPUR: A madrasa girl was allegedly raped in Kashimpur area of the city on Wednesday.

The victim, 13, is a resident of Tentuibari area under Kashimpur PS.

The victim's mother lodged a case accusing two persons with the PS on Thursday morning in this connection.

The accused are Md Samrat Hossen Shanto, 20, son of Md Nazrul Islam Liton of Rajakpur area in Sadar Upazila of Naogaon District, and Shakil Ahmed, son of Md Alim Hossen Alek of Bhabanipur area in Kashimpur.

As per the case, Shanto and Shakil took the girl to a nearby school at noon and violated her there.

Kashimpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter adding that, the victim was admitted to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, and police are trying to arrest the accused.

MANIKGANJ: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Harirampur Upazila of the district.

Accused Jamir Hossain, 40, a resident of Baliarchar area of the upazila, went into hiding following the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Harirampur PS Mosharraf Hossain said a case was filed on Wednesday in this connection.

Following this, police launched hunt to nab the culprit.

Expressing deep regret and anger, the victim's maternal grandmother alleged that the neighbour Jamir took the child to his house on Saturday morning where he raped her and sent her back with a note of Tk 5.

Later, the child fell sick and turned unconscious.









The family, first, avoided the matter fearing social stigma, but, later, had to admit the child to Manikganj District Hospital on Tuesday afternoon finding no other alternative but to save her life.





