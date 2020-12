To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman







To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, national flags were distributed among 380 educational institutions in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali on Tuesday. Patuakhali DC Matiul Islam Chowdhury attended the programme as chief guest. photo: observer