One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 30: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Monday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 365 here.

Meanwhile, 30 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,302 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 25 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 17 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.

So far, 22,994 people have been recovered from the virus in the division.







