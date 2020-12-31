Video
Home Countryside

3 killed in Manikganj road mishaps

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Dec 30: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Manikganj Bus Stand area at noon. The deceased was identified as Azizur Rahman, 46, son of late Aizuddin, a resident of Faizpur Village in Nagarpur Upazila of Tangail.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golda Highway Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam said an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle at around 1:30, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.  
Earlier, two construction workers were killed in another road accident in Sadar Upazila in the morning.
The deceased were identified as Alam Mia, 40, son of Altu Mia, and Siddiq, 40, son of Moslem Uddin, residents of Gabtali area in the upazila.
Manikganj Sadar PS OC Akbar Ali Khan said a pickup van carrying some construction workers overturned after losing its control over the steering in Hijuli area in the morning, which left the duo dead on the spot.
The bodies of the deceased were recovered and kept at Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue, said the OCs of the respective PSs.


