Thursday, 31 December, 2020, 6:01 AM
Home Countryside

Blankets, warm clothes distributed

Published : Thursday, 31 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Blankets and warm clothes were distributed among cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Pirojpur, Brahmanbaria and Natore, in three days.
PIROJPUR: Blankets and warm clothes were distributed among cold-hit poor people in different areas of the district on Monday and Wednesday.
District police distributed winter clothes among the destitute people in Dewelbari Dobra Village of Nazirpur Upazila and Government Abashan area in the district on Wednesday.
Superintend of Police (SP) Haiatul Islam Khan, Additional SP (Admin and Crime) Mollah Azad Hossain and Additional SP (Sadar Circle) Khairul Hasan, among others, were present during the distribution.
Earlier, the district police also distributed blankets and warm clothes among cold-hit people in Kurmirmara Village and different bus stand areas of the district on Monday.
AKHAURA, BRAHMANBARIA: Blankets were distributed among over 100 cold-hit people at Akhaura Upazila in the district on Tuesday noon.
India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) handed over the blankets on the Akhaura Land Port premises.
Akhaura Upazila Press Club President Mohiuddin Mishu was present as chief guest at the distribution programme while, among others, Akhaura Customs Superintendent Mohammad Ali and Akhaura Land Port Assistant Director Mostafezur Rahman were present.
NATORE: Winter clothes were distributed among 50 cold-hit poor families on the Singra Model Press Club premises in the district on Monday.
On behalf of a NGO "All for One Foundation", Singra Model Press Club President SM Raju Ahmed distributed the clothes among the destitute families of the upazila.
District Unit President of "All for One Foundation" Monira Akhter Moni, Project Manager Sumon Ali and Journalist Julhas Quem, among others, were also present during the distribution.



