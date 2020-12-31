Two found dead in two districts

Two persons including a teenage boy were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Noakhali, on Tuesday.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a land broker in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mujibur Rahman, 48, a resident of Khilkhet area in Dhaka. He was a land broker in the area.

Locals spotted the body in a garden in the late afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the incident.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Shakil, 17, son of Jasim Uddin, a resident of Jamidarhat Colony in Begumganj Upazila of the district. He was an urchin boy.

Local sources said Shakil lived with his parents and used to collect bottles and old accessories from the street.

He went out of the house on Monday morning and did not return home since then.

Later, other urchin boys spotted his floating body in Chhamirmunsirhat Canal on Tuesday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident. However, the deceased's mother said Shakil was an epilepsy patient.







