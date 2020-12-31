

Tapon takes over charge of Feni Zila Parishad chairman

In this connection, a coronation programme was held at Dr Selim Al Din Auditorium in the district town.

Feni University Board of Trustee Chairman Alauddin Ahmed Chowdhury Nasim was present as chief guest while Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP from Feni-2 Constituency, attended the programme as special guest.

Principal ZP Executive Officer Abu Daud Md Golam Mostafa presided over the programme.

District Awami League President Advocate Hafez Ahmed, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdur Rahman Bikom and Feni Municipality Mayor Hazi Alauddin, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Acting Chairman of the Zila Parishad Fayez Ahmmad gave inaugural speech at the programme.







