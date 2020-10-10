Video
Nine detained on different charges in four districts

Published : Saturday, 10 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Nine persons were arrested on different charges in four districts- Pabna, Kurigram, Jhenidah and Laxmipur, in three days.
ISHWARDI, PABNA: Angry people on Thursday caught three muggers from a CNG-run auto rickshaw who disguised themselves as passengers in Ishwardi Upazila of the district.
Later, the muggers were handed over to police.
The incident took place at Dashuria Traffic Point in the upazila at noon.
Three detainees are Mokhtar Hossain, Aqqas Ali, and Rashid Ali.
Police sources said Afzal Hossain, a resident of Bhangura upazila, along with Tk 2.5 lakh was going to his sister's house riding on a car in Natore. Three other passengers of the car stabbed him near Dashuria Traffic Point and tried to take away the money from him.
Hearing the screaming of Afzal for help, locals stopped the car and caught the three snatchers.
Sub-Inspector of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Md Atiqul Islam confirmed the matter.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police detained four men in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening over gambling.
The detainees are Tajul Islam, 36, Ali Hossain, 41, Lutfar Rahman, 49, and Abdus Salam, 37.
On information, police detained them red-handed from Anantapur Berikuti area in the evening when they were gambling.
A total of cash Tk 17,420 and mobile phone were recovered from their possessions.
After filing of a case with Fulbari PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday morning following a court order.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Rajib Kumar Rai confirmed the matter.
JHENIDAH: Jamirul, the prime accused in the mysterious death of Kushtia Islamic University (IU) student Ulfat Ara Tinni, was arrested by police from Shailkupa Upazila in the   district.
Superintend of Jhenaidah Police Muntasirul Islam confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
Jamirul was the ex-husband of Tinni's elder sister Minni. He is the son of Kanuruddin of the same area.
Earlier on Tuesday, Residential Medical Officer of Kushtia Medical College Hospital Dr Tapas Kumar Sarkar said Tinni's autopsy report did not show any sign of rape.
He said, "No signs of physical abuse were also found. She committed suicide. The autopsy report has been handed over to Sadar PS."
Jamirul broke into Tinni's house twice at night on October 1 and brutally tortured her.
Neighbours later found Tinni's body hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom at around 12am.
LAXMIPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police have arrested an arms trader along with a pistol from Ramganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Md Ibrahim, a resident of Kashimnagar Village in the upazila.




District DB Police OC AKM Fazlul Haque said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kashimnagar area at night and arrested him.
A pistol was recovered from his possession.
Ibrahim was sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order, the OC added.


