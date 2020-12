A Liberation War monument 'Chetanya Swadhinata' was opened at the Police Lines in Gazipur







A Liberation War monument 'Chetanya Swadhinata' was opened at the Police Lines in Gazipur on Wednesday. IGP Dr. Benazir Ahmed, BPM (Bar) inaugurated the monument from Dhaka through a virtual meeting. Dhaka Range Additional IGP Md Habibur Rahman, Gazipur DC SM Toriqul Islam, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandaker Lutful Kabir, SP Shamsun Nahar and Additional SP Dr Nondita Malakar also took part in the meeting. photo: observer