Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:27 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a minor boy died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Magura and Noakhali, in two days.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: An elderly man died after falling from a jackfruit tree in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Shupati Mandal, 55, was a resident of Dhuljora Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family members said Shupati was climbing up the tree in the morning. At one stage, he fell down and sustained injures.
Locals rushed him to a village doctor, where he was declared dead.
NOAKHALI: A minor boy died unnaturally in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Arafat, 8, son of Tajul Islam, a resident in the upazila.
Local sources said a cloth entangled with the neck of the boy when he was playing at home at around 10am, leaving him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Chatkhil Police Station Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.


