Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:27 PM
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Dinajpur, in three days.  
PIROJPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Md Kawsar, 25, was the son of Ruhul Amin of Uttar Mithakhali Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father said as an electric line of Rural Electrification Board (REB) was found on the ground, and Kawsar was trying to remove it from the road. At one stage, he came in contact with the live electric wire, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.
DINAJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Nawabagnj Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
Deceased Nazrul Islam, 47, was a resident of Sher Nagar Village under Putimara Union in the upazila.
Locals said Nazrul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was fixing it at home in the evening, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to KH Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Putimara Union Parishad Member Md Anwar Hossen confirmed the incident.


