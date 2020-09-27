Video
Sunday, 27 September, 2020
Countryside

Dwellers Demand Permanent Dyke

Jamuna erosion turns severe in Sirajganj

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020
Ashok Benarjee

Jamuna erosion turns severe in Sirajganj

Jamuna erosion turns severe in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 26: People hit by the Jamuna River erosion in the district demanded permanent embankment.
Serious erosion is continuing in the district's Shahzadpur, Sadar and Chauhali upazilas with swelling and receding of water in Jamuna.
Since the second week of September, about 200 houses in Ghatabari, Pakurtala and neighbouring villages of Jalalpur Union in Shahzadpur Upazila have been eroded.
The erosion is turning severe due to strong current in Chauhali Upazila and in Panch Thakuri area under Chhongachha Union in Sadar Upazila.
Numerous people along Jamuna riverbanks have become destitute after losing houses and lands.
Despite huge damages, the authorities concerned are not taking any effective measures to check the erosion.
Demanding permanent embankment, locals formed human chain, and two elderly men- Yasin Pramanik, 80, and Raham Ali Molla, 72, of Ghatabari area in Jalalpur Union observed fast-unto-death along Jamuna banks since September 2. Later, getting assurance from officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), they withdrew their fasting on September 22.
Besides, demanding construction of embankment for protecting the northern region of Chauhali Upazila, locals formed human chain on September 21 last. At that time they chanted saying, "We want Jamuna Riverbank Protection Embankment, not relief."
The victims demanded Prime Minister's intervention in this connection.
Yasin Pramanik and Raham Ali Molla said Jamuna eroded their houses and lands seven to eight times. Now the river may erode their last shelter if the authorities do not take any measures.
They also said they have been hearing about raising permanent embankment for the last three to four years. But, in reality, no initiative is being noticed.
They were echoed by more others including Nuru Fakir, 72, Shafiullah Munshi, 80, and Tayjal Fakir, 65, of Ghatabari area in Jalalpur Union.
They said Jamuna is devouring houses and lands before their very eyes as only 6.5-km area ranging from Brahmangram of Enayetpur to Haat Prachil has not been protected from erosion.
They faced erosion ten times, they added.
Jalalpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Sultan Mahmud said, by the second week of September, more than 200 houses and vast croplands in Brahmangram, Arkandi, Ghatabari, Pakurtala, Kuthipara, Veka and Pachil villages went into Jamuna.
Erosion is nearing to the Enayetpur-Sirajganj Regional Road and the country's biggest cloth haat in Enayetpur.
He strongly demanded protection of the areas from erosion.
Riverbank people of Chauhali Upazila have fallen in erosion threat. Vast areas in Dakkhin Chauhali are being eroded gradually.
Locals said Baghutia and Khaspukhuria unions in Dakkhin Chauhali were eroded at the end of August. At that time, more than 500 houses and croplands in hundreds of acres were eroded. Fearing further erosion, people left their houses.
In the beginning of the rainy season, erosion started across about 3.5-km area ranging from Khaspukuria to Char Binanui in Baghutia Union.
The erosion gained further severity due to fluctuating water levels in the Jamuna. In the first week of September, more than 500 houses in Char Binanui Hatail, Char Nakalia, Bhutermor, Khaspukhuria, Metuani of Khaspukhuria and Baghutia unions went into the river.
Chairman of Baghutia UP in Chauhali Upazila Abdul Kahar Siddiki and locals Molla Mukut and Kalam Molla said, for about one era, the erosion devoured different public and private establishments in Chauhali.
Executive Engineer of Sirajganj BWDB Shafiqul Islam said, "We feel sympathy for the victims."
He also said, about 12-km area from Patagram in Kazipur Upazila and from Brahmangram in Enayetpur to Koizuri in Shahzadpur Upazila has remained unprotected. To check erosion in these two points, two projects worth Tk 1,100 crore have been proposed. The work will begin soon after the projects are approved.
Executive Engineer of Tangail BWDB and In-Charge of Chauhali Upazila Sirajul Islam said they are dumping geo-bags in the eroded points. A project worth Tk 600 crore for making a permanent embankment here has been submitted, which is awaiting approval.


« PreviousNext »

