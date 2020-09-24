Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 September, 2020, 12:59 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Thursday, 24 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a muazzin died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Naogaon, in three days. 
GAIBANDHA:  A construction worker and a pedestrian were killed when a beam of a building fell over them on the DB Road in the district town on Wednesday noon.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Local sources said the Roads and Highway Department (RHD) took initiative to turn the road into four lanes from the existing two. Accordingly, RHD officials started a drive to demolish the infrastructures on both sides of the road since last month.
In this connection, RHD officials were conducting the drive in a business establishment attached to the office building of Janata Bank Limited, Gaibandha Branch. At that time, a beam of the building fell over them, leaving one worker dead on the spot and a pedestrian seriously injured.
The injured was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: A muazzin died from snakebite in Atrai Upazila of the district early Monday.
Deceased Abdur Rashid, 30, was the son of Mafiz Uddin, a resident of Digha Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a venomous snake bit Abdur Rashid at early hours when he was going to a mosque at the village to call to Fajr prayers. But, he did not sense the matter immediately.
However, he started suffering severe pain during the prayers and informed the matter to other worshipers.
Later, they took him to Atrai Uapzila Health Complex, where the on-duty declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cumilla police implement corona progs with life-risk
College girl ‘kills self’
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Tk 10cr yaba recovered
Meghna floods low-lying areas in Bhola, Laxmipur
Call to make Vitamin A+ Campaign successful
3 held with firearms in two districts
Panchagarh Civil Surgeon Dr Md Fazlur Rahman


Latest News
Bangladesh allows holding O, A level exams
About 50pc metro rail work complete: Quader
Envoys of Sweden, Spain, Norway present credentials to President
Govt okays import of urea fertiliser from Qatar spending Tk 61 crore
Man dies from electrocution in Dinajpur
90 new coronavirus cases detected in Rajshahi division
German entrepreneurs urged to invest more in Bangladesh
Minor boy drowns in Rajshahi
RAB wants to probe two cases against driver Malek
Indian CBI accuses BSF officer, 3 others in connection with cattle smuggling
Most Read News
Prenatal education and peace
The other side of pandemic
252 expatriates leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia
Man beats 'wife to death for dowry'
Saudi expatriates stage demo again for airtickets
Brig Gen Mominur Rahman made new IG Prisons
Country braces 2nd wave of coronavirus: Health Minister
Saudi Arabia wants to send Rohingyas back to Bangladesh: FM
Trump: UN must ‘hold China accountable’ for Covid-19
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft