Three unnatural deaths in two districts





GAIBANDHA: A construction worker and a pedestrian were killed when a beam of a building fell over them on the DB Road in the district town on Wednesday noon.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the Roads and Highway Department (RHD) took initiative to turn the road into four lanes from the existing two. Accordingly, RHD officials started a drive to demolish the infrastructures on both sides of the road since last month.

In this connection, RHD officials were conducting the drive in a business establishment attached to the office building of Janata Bank Limited, Gaibandha Branch. At that time, a beam of the building fell over them, leaving one worker dead on the spot and a pedestrian seriously injured.

The injured was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A muazzin died from snakebite in Atrai Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Abdur Rashid, 30, was the son of Mafiz Uddin, a resident of Digha Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit Abdur Rashid at early hours when he was going to a mosque at the village to call to Fajr prayers. But, he did not sense the matter immediately.

However, he started suffering severe pain during the prayers and informed the matter to other worshipers.

Later, they took him to Atrai Uapzila Health Complex, where the on-duty declared him dead.















