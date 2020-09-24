College girl ‘kills self’

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Sept 23: A college girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Suraiya Khatun, 16, was an eleventh grader at Rajshahi Government Women's College and the daughter of Abu Taleb of Gofanagar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Suraiya hanged herself with a scarf at home in the afternoon following a family feud.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy on Tuesday morning.







