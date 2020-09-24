Tk 10cr yaba recovered

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 23: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 3,50,000 yaba tablets worth about Tk 10.5 crore from Hnila Union in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

BGB-2 Captain Lt Col Md Faysal Hasan Khan said on information, a team of the BGB conducted a drive in Leda Surikhal area at night.

The team challenged few people at around 8:30pm when they were entering Keora Jungle from Myanmar by a boat.

Sensing presence of the BGB members, they fled the scene.

Later, the BGB recovered the contraband pills, the official added.





